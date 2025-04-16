Yann Sommer defeats his former club Bayern Munich with Inter Milan to reach the Champions League semi-finals. "It means a lot to me," said the Swiss player after the 2:2 draw in the quarter-final second leg.

Jan Arnet

Inter Milan can continue to dream of triumphing in the top flight, thanks in part to some strong saves from Yann Sommer. The 2-2 draw in the quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich is enough for the Nerazzurri to progress to the last four. The Milan team had won the first leg in Munich 2:1.

"We were already very confident before the game. We knew there would be tough moments. We had to withstand a lot of pressure. Now we're very happy," said Yann Sommer after the game.

Now it's time for the clash against FC Barcelona. For Sommer, it is the very first Champions League semi-final of his career. "That means a lot to me. We had to work hard for it today. Nothing was given to us," said the 36-year-old. "I'm just pleased that we withstood a lot defensively and struck at the right moments. We showed good morale."

Ultimately, the Inter fans also played a part in the success. Sommer: "San Siro is just San Siro. The energy in our stadium is simply wonderful. It drives us forward and gives us strength. It's incredibly important for us."