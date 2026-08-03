Support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino is crumbling. Wales has withdrawn its support for his re-election. According to a report, the English Football Association is now also preparing to take a similar step.

Opposition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino is growing. According to Sky News, the English Football Association (FA) is drafting a letter in which it will withdraw its support for the Swiss official's reelection.

Previously, the Welsh Football Association (FAW) had already publicly stated that it no longer intended to support Infantino. Recent shortcomings in leadership, decision-making, communication, and judgment had led the association to lose confidence in him.

According to the report, the FAW informed FIFA in writing that it no longer supports Infantino’s candidacy for the 2027–2031 term. “Failing to put the best interests of soccer first is a failure we cannot accept,” the letter states.

If England were to follow suit, it would mark the first time a major European association has openly opposed Infantino.

2027 FIFA Elections in Morocco

Following massive opposition, Infantino had withdrawn plans to generate billions from the potential sale of some of FIFA’s commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), of which Wales is a member, subsequently sharply criticized the Swiss official. There has also been ongoing discussion about the future of Infantino, who has been at the helm of the world governing body since 2016.

Elections are scheduled for next year. On March 18, 2027, if all goes according to plan, Infantino hopes to be elected president for a final four-year term at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, in accordance with the statutes.

Europe Steps Up Pressure on Infantino

Meanwhile, Europe has stepped up the pressure on the embattled FIFA boss and threatened the world soccer federation president with legal action. In a letter to the top official, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) raises serious suspicions that the Swiss national and his business partners may be attempting to destroy evidence. And the first national associations in Europe are once again withdrawing their support for Infantino’s bid to run for the FIFA presidency next year.

UEFA is stepping up its opposition to the FIFA president. The goal is quite clear: Infantino is to be removed from his powerful position. As reported by the “Telegraph” and the “Financial Times,” the European governing body has called on the FIFA president not to destroy any material related to the withdrawn investment project. According to the reports, similar appeals were also sent to, among others, technology investor Joshua Kushner, who was supposed to have played a key role in the project. The German Press Agency (DPA) confirmed that a letter was sent requesting the preservation of evidence.

“UEFA hereby formally announces that it is actively considering taking legal action, initiating arbitration proceedings, and/or filing complaints with the relevant regulatory authorities (collectively, the ‘Proceedings’). These relate to the FFE plan proposed by FIFA, as well as all related matters, which are explained in more detail below,” the “Telegraph” quotes from the UEFA letter.

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