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Media Reactions to the Swiss National Team's Victory “First Swiss cheese, then the craziest 20 minutes of the World Cup”

Linus Hämmerli

19.6.2026

His substitutions paved the way for Switzerland’s victory: Murat Yakin.
His substitutions paved the way for Switzerland’s victory: Murat Yakin.
KEYSTONE

Switzerland beats Bosnia 4–1. And all the goals came in the closing minutes. In the spotlight of the international media: tactical mastermind Murat Yakin and star substitute Johan Manzambi.

19.06.2026, 08:14

19.06.2026, 08:15

🇩🇪 Germany

Bild: “Five goals, one red card: The craziest 20 minutes of the World Cup”

“For a long time, it looked like a Swiss cheese game—but then a Bundesliga player saved the Swiss and kept our neighbors’ World Cup dream alive. A 4–1 victory over Bosnia, thanks to Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi (20) having a stellar day.”

Spiegel: “Manzambi Is the Spark That Ignites Switzerland”

“After the disappointment against Qatar, Swiss captain Granit Xhaka had publicly questioned the team’s character. That question has now been answered. The victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina is owed above all to the substitutes.”

Johan Manzambi was the man of the match against Bosnia.
Johan Manzambi was the man of the match against Bosnia.
sda

FAZ: “Yakin brings in two substitutes”

“Switzerland struggled in vain for a long time against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Then Coach Yakin brought in two clinical strikers, Manzambi and Vargas.”

More media reactions

🇦🇹 Krone: “Switzerland makes us forget the QATAR-strrophe against Bosnia”

“A false start to the 23rd World Cup in history? Forget all that! The Swiss, who were in tatters after their 1-1 embarrassment against underdog Qatar in their Group B opener on home soil, got back on the winning track—and almost certainly back on course for the knockoutWith the Swiss now sitting on four points, it would take a miracle for them to miss the round of 16.”

🇬🇧 The Telegraph: “Super subs lead Switzerland to a 4-1 victory over a 10-man Bosnia and Herzegovina”

“It looked as though Switzerland was in for another frustrating day in front of the goal. But then Murat Yakin brought out his Swiss Army knife of soccer—and suddenly Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defense crumbled.”

Switzerland celebrates its 4-1 victory over Bosnia.
Switzerland celebrates its 4-1 victory over Bosnia.
KEYSTONE

🇫🇷 L'Équipe: “Murat Yakin’s successful coaching has finally launched Switzerland at this World Cup”

🇮🇹 Gazzetta dello Sport: “Switzerland turned it on after halftime: Manzambi and Vargas came on and steamrolled Bosnia and Herzegovina”

🇦🇷 La Nacion: “Five goals in 22 minutes: The excitement in the match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina didn’t really kick in until the end.”

More on the Swiss National Team

Nati Ratings Against Bosnia. A solid 6 for Manzambi and Vargas – two Swiss players fall short

Nati Ratings Against BosniaA solid 6 for Manzambi and Vargas – two Swiss players fall short

Reactions to the 4-1 victory. “It’s like a dream—I definitely won’t be able to sleep tonight” ++ “It’s absolutely crucial that we’re mentally prepared”

Reactions to the 4-1 victory“It’s like a dream—I definitely won’t be able to sleep tonight” ++ “It’s absolutely crucial that we’re mentally prepared”

National team captain speaks plainly. Xhaka: “I’d be lying if I said it goes in one ear and out the other”

National team captain speaks plainlyXhaka: “I’d be lying if I said it goes in one ear and out the other”

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