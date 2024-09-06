San Marino's Alessandro Della Valle (right) in a duel with Liechtenstein's David Hasler in a friendly international match in February 2011 Keystone

Huge jubilation in the dwarf state: after the first international victory in 20 years, the whole of San Marino is upside down.

"That was a perfect game," said San Marino national coach Roberto Cevoli after the 1:0 win against Liechtenstein in the Nations League. He had to compliment his players. "They wanted this win so badly and they achieved it with great sacrifice," enthused the 55-year-old, who had previously initiated a generational change.

Nicko Sensoli scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute in the victory for the footballers from the small republic in the north of central Italy. "The goal is an incredible feeling," Sensoli told the RTV San Marino broadcaster.

When the Sammarinesi won their only international match to date - against the same opponent - in April 2004, Sensoli had not even been born yet. The 19-year-old dedicated the goal to his family, who were there, his best friend, who had come to see him, and all the fans. "Now we want to enjoy the moment and think about the next game," he continued.

Fifth smallest country in the world

Coach Cevoli noted that the good work of the association was now showing results. He also referred to the use of very young players. "Three from the 2006 age group and one from 2005, that's another reason for me to boast," said Cevoli. Defender Giacomo Benvenuti (18) also gave free rein to his emotions: "A unique feeling, really a dream," he said into the camera.

San Marino, located in the hinterland of the Italian Adriatic around 15 kilometers southwest of Rimini, is the fifth smallest country in the world with an area of 60 square kilometers and 30,000 inhabitants. Liechtenstein is also not particularly large at 160 square kilometers and has just under 40,000 inhabitants.

San Marino is ranked 210th and last in the FIFA world rankings. Liechtenstein is in 199th place. Switzerland last played against San Marino in qualifying for the 2016 European Championship finals. The team of then national coach Vladimir Petkovic won 4:0 away in Serravalle in October 2014 and 7:0 in St. Gallen a year later.

