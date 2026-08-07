After two games in which they earned just one point, FC Aarau followed up with a 2-1 home win against Nyon. Two set pieces made the difference. Henri Koide scored with a header in the 36th minute, as did new signing Roko Baturina just under a quarter of an hour before the end. For both players, the goals—which came off crosses by Kastrijot Ndau—were special: Koide ended a scoring drought that had lasted since mid-December in his 100th game for FCA, and Baturina scored his first goal for his new club just 20 seconds after coming on as a substitute. Nyon pulled one back on a penalty kick shortly before the end.

FC Winterthur, too, had just one point after two games. In their second home game of the season, however, the team—which had been relegated from the Super League—thrashed FC Wil 5–0. After 18 minutes, coach Patrick Rahmen’s team was already leading 3–0 thanks to an own goal and goals by Severin Ottiger and Antonio Marchesano (on a penalty kick). FCW added to their lead after the break thanks to Emilio Kehrer and Brian Beyer, while Wil also had a player sent off. Noah Rupp, who had played for champions Thun in the last half-year, received his second yellow card in the 59th minute.

Neuchâtel Xamax, coached by Bruno Berner since the start of this season, recorded its third consecutive victory. Defender Modibo Camara scored the winning goal in the 18th minute to secure a 1-0 win at Etoile Carouge. Also still undefeated are Neuchâtel’s closest rivals: Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, which defeated Rapperswil-Jona 2–0 thanks to Keasse Bah’s second and third goals of the season, and Yverdon, which also won 2–0 in Kriens.

Telegrams and Table:

Winterthur – Wil 5–0 (3–0). – 7,100 spectators. – Referee: Wolfensberger. – Goals: 2. Seferovic (own goal) 1–0. 9. Ottiger 2:0. 18. Marchesano (penalty) 3:0. 49. Kehrer 4:0. 84. Beyer 5:0. – Notes: 59. Yellow-red card against Rupp (Wil).

Etoile Carouge – Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 0–1 (0–1). – Referee: Londino. – Goal: 18. M. Camara 0–1.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy – Rapperswil 2–0 (1–0). – 734 spectators. – Referee: Müller. – Goals: 6' Bah 1–0. 89' Bah 2–0.

Aarau – Stade Nyonnais 2–1 (1–0). – 4,858 spectators. – Referee: Blanco. – Goals: 36' Koide 1–0. 76' Baturina 2–0. 89' Regillo (penalty) 2–1.

Kriens – Yverdon 0–2 (0–1). – 1,863 spectators. – Referee: Piccolo. – Goals: 38' Bohon Diet (own goal) 0–1. 67' Kongsro 0–2.

1. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 3/9 (6:3). 2. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3/7 (5:1). 3. Yverdon 3/5 (5:3). 4. Winterthur 3/4 (7:4). 5. Etoile Carouge 3/4 (4:2). 6. Aarau 3/4 (3:5). 7. Kriens 3/3 (4:5). 8. Rapperswil-Jona 3/3 (6:8). 9. Wil 3/3 (6:11). 10. Stade Nyonnais 3/0 (2:6).