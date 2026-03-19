Urs Fischer leads Mainz into the quarter-finals of the Conference League. The Bundesliga club under the Swiss coach beat Sigma Olomouc 2:0 at home.

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After a goalless first leg, it was defender Stefan Posch who redeemed the Mainz fans with his goal shortly after the break. The Austrian, who Mainz loaned from Como in the winter, paved the way for the Germans, who are threatened with relegation in the Bundesliga, to advance to the quarter-finals of a European Cup for the first time. Armindo Sieb secured the win with his goal shortly before the end. Silvan Widmer was substituted after 74 minutes.

"In the situation we're in - in three days we're already up against relegation again - and then you experience a night like this. A great crowd, the team deserved to win. We had so many chances. They were tireless. Unique," said Urs Fischer in an interview with RTL after the game. "It would be wrong to single out one player. It was a great team performance."

But there is no time to celebrate. The important league match against Eintracht Frankfurt is coming up on Sunday. "It will be a very difficult game," says Fischer, adding: "On Sunday, it's all about survival again. Your head will be crucial."

Like Mainz, AEK Athens are also in the last eight with Dereck Kutesa. The Greeks, for whom Kutesa played 52 minutes, lost the second leg against Celje 2-0, but progressed safely to the next round after a 4-0 win in the first leg in Slovenia.