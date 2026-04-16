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Bitter European Cup exit for Mainz Fischer and Widmer fall by the wayside in Strasbourg

SDA

16.4.2026 - 23:05

Urs Fischer and Silvan Widmer miss out on advancing to the semi-finals of the Conference League for the first time with Mainz. Dereck Kutesa also missed out on the quarter-finals with AEK Athens.

Keystone-SDA

16.04.2026, 23:05

16.04.2026, 23:14

Mainz lost the second leg at Racing Strasbourg 0:4 and thus let the 2:0 from the first leg slip from their grasp. Strasbourg had already made up for the two-goal deficit by half-time. Silvan Widmer, who was substituted afterwards, was partly to blame for the decisive third goal conceded in the 69th minute.

For Mainz, it would have been the first European Cup semi-final in the club's history. The disappointment at missing out on the opportunity should nevertheless be limited, as coach Urs Fischer has led the team, which was bottom of the table after 13 Bundesliga rounds, into a secure mid-table position since his arrival.

Kutesa also out

Dereck Kutesa's European Cup adventure with AEK Athens is also over after the quarter-finals. The 3-1 home win and Kutesa's 51st-minute goal to make it 3-0 in the second leg against Rayo Vallecano were not quite enough to erase the 3-0 defeat in the first leg.

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