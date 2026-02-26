Mainz coach Urs Fischer doesn't think much of the accusation that his team is playing too hard. Picture: Keystone

After the direct duel last weekend, Swiss HSV defender Miro Muheim accuses FSV Mainz of playing too hard. Coach Urs Fischer now responds to the criticism.

Luca Betschart

After the 1:1 draw against FSV Mainz on matchday 23 of the Bundesliga, HSV defender Miro Muheim criticized the opponent's style of play. The 27-year-old said immediately after the final whistle that he "hadn't played against such a kicker team for a long time".

A little later, Muheim put his comments into perspective in the mixed zone: "They're in a relegation battle - just like us," said the six-time Swiss international, showing understanding for his opponents, but not for the referee: "It's two clear yellow-reds. It's madness that the referee didn't intervene, and I can't understand it."

Fischer: "That's part of football"

Mainz coach Urs Fischer reacted to Muheim's statements with a few days' distance. "A player made a statement somewhere after the final whistle, but also put the whole thing into perspective. There was a lot of emotion involved, so I don't take it too seriously," he clarifies.

Excessively harsh tackling was not the aim for his team. "It was never an issue from my side. Physicality is important today and we have to call on it in every game. It's one of our basics," explains Fischer and admits: "Then sometimes a foul happens that's a bit over the top."

However, this can also be seen in the Champions League, where there have been several red cards recently. "That's part of football," says Fischer, adding: "We have to be careful, otherwise we'll end up playing football without contact. That's going too far for me."

