Kenan Yildiz scores a dream goal for Juventus Turin. KEYSTONE

28 goals in 6 games. The Champions League is back - and how! Here are five scenes from Tuesday evening that you might have missed in all the football spectacle.

Tobias Benz

The dream goal from Turkey's Yildiz for Juventus Turin

Kenan Yildiz shows his class in the 21st minute of Juventus Turin's Champions League opener against PSV Eindhoven. The 19-year-old Turkish international cut into the penalty area from the left and curled the ball into the far post.

Yildiz moved from FC Bayern's youth academy to Turin in 2022. He has been part of the first team since November 2023. On his first appearance in the top flight, he immediately scores the first goal. Juve win the game 3:1 in the end.

The Portuguese chewing gum juggler

AC Milan start the 2024/25 Champions League season with a defeat, going down 3-1 at home to Liverpool. Milan attacker Rafael Leao was not to blame, almost making the game exciting again shortly before the end. However, after making a wonderful run, Reds keeper Alisson spectacularly deflects the ball into the side of the goal.

It is generally known that Leao can kick. But ahead of the game against Liverpool, the Portuguese proves that he doesn't even need a real football to do so. During the warm-up, the 25-year-old shows off his extraordinary skills and successfully juggles with a piece of chewing gum.

It couldn't be easier! Mbappé scores his first goal for Real

Kylian Mbappé has started the championship with Real Madrid with "only" 3 goals in 5 games - a start to the season that has already been criticized by the Spanish press.

In the Champions League, the Frenchman needed just 46 minutes to score his first goal in a Real shirt. However, scoring a goal doesn't get much easier than that.

Team-mates "beat up" Real goalscorer Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger scores from a corner against VfB Stuttgart in the 83rd minute to give Real Madrid a decisive 2:1 lead and put the Whites on the road to victory.

After scoring the header, the German defender is showered with blows by his team-mates. Endrick, Eder Militao and Mbappé, among others, hit Rüdiger on the back and back of the head with the flat of their hands.

These were probably revenge attacks by the Real stars. Rüdiger is known for hitting his team-mates hard after they celebrate goals.

Liverpool always win at the San Siro

Liverpool FC continued their impressive Champions League run with a 3-1 away win at AC Milan. In four away games at the San Siro in Milan, the English side have always come out on top.

Liverpool are the only away side to play multiple Champions League games at the San Siro and win every single one.



◉ W 0-1 vs. Inter (2008)

◉ W 1-2 vs. Milan (2021)

◉ W 0-2 vs. Inter (2022)

◉ W 1-3 vs. Milan (2024)



Their home away from home. 🏟️#UCL pic.twitter.com/o7mIGO8LGD — Squawka (@Squawka) September 17, 2024

However, a look at the past shows that Liverpool have not won every away game in Milan in the club's history. The Reds lost 3-0 in the semi-final second leg of the Champions Cup in 1965, the club's only defeat at the San Siro to date.

Videos from the department