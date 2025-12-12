Five people were injured in connection with the FCB home match against Aston Villa on Thursday. (symbolic picture) Keystone

Five people were injured in connection with FC Basel's Europa League home match against Aston Villa on Thursday. According to the police, there was a use of firecrackers and violent confrontations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the match at around 11 p.m., suspected FC Basel supporters attacked Aston Villa fans in the Steinenvorstadt district of Basel, as reported by the Basel-Stadt cantonal police on Friday. An English police officer in civilian clothes and two visiting fans were injured. The fans had to be hospitalized.

The police then surrounded several of the suspected FCB supporters and subjected ten of them to identity checks, according to reports. The aggressive situation was thus calmed down.

Firecrackers set off in the visitors' sector

Shortly before the end of the match, a firecracker was set off in the visitors' sector, injuring two Aston Villa fans, according to reports. One of the fans had to be taken to hospital.

According to the police, a large number of officers were deployed. The incident ended at around 2 a.m. on Friday morning. The criminal investigation department has launched an investigation into the events, according to the police.