Inter and Barcelona meet in the semi-finals of the Champions League. If the duel turns out to be half as spectacular as in 2010, football fans can look forward to a thriller. Here are five episodes that will never be forgotten.

Mourinho's prophecy after the Ibra-Eto'o swap

In the summer of 2009, Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimović was desperate to wear the Blaugrana jersey. At the same time, Barcelona had a problem: Samuel Eto'o did not accept earning less money than Lionel Messi. So a swap was made: Ibra to Catalonia and Eto'o to Italy. A stroke of luck for the Nerazzurri, who received an additional 46 million euros from Barça!

When the Swede left Milan, coach Mourinho told him: "You're going to Barcelona to win the Champions League, but we'll win the Helkelpott without you." A prophecy that was to come true.

Barça have to travel to Milan by bus - because of an Icelandic volcano

As the reigning winners of the top flight, Barcelona were clear favorites ahead of the clash, but the task was more complicated than expected even before the first leg at the San Siro stadium. Because the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull spewed its ash into the sky and made flights impossible in large parts of Europe, the Barça stars had to travel to Italy by bus. The journey took 15 hours - 635 kilometers to Cannes, where they spent the night, and a further 350 kilometers to Milan the next day.

Despite the fatigue, Pedro put the Catalans ahead in the first leg. Inter then turned the game around thanks to goals from Wesley Sneijder, Maicon and Diego Milito, who scored the last goal of the evening to make it 3-1. However, the Argentinian was clearly offside. Shortly before the end, Dani Alves was also fouled in the opposition penalty area, but instead of a penalty, the Brazilian was shown a yellow card for a foul. "Atraco" (theft) was the headline in the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" the following day.

All Inter professionals happy, except ... Balotelli, who takes a beating from teammate Materazzi

After the final whistle, almost all the Inter stars celebrated one of the most beautiful victories in the club's history. Only the then 19-year-old Mario Balotelli had an unpleasant evening. The striker, who came on as a substitute in the 75th minute, threw his shirt on the pitch after receiving many whistles from the stands for his uninspired performance. "Super Mario" returned to the dressing room without his shirt, where he was given a good thrashing by teammate Marco Materazzi.

The burly defender later explained why he picked on the young talent: "On the way to the stadium, Balotelli was disappointed because he hadn't been given a place in the starting eleven. He said on the bus before the game that he would play badly if he was only substituted. He actually did that, so I got angry."

Busquets' theatrical scene at Camp Nou results in a red card for Thiago Motta

In the second leg, Barça dreamed of a "remontada". In the 28th minute, during a running duel with Sergio Busquets, Thiago Motta swung his right arm and hit his opponent on the neck. The Spaniard let himself fall - with his hands in his face - and the Italian-Brazilian was immediately shown the red card as a result of this theatrical scene. A scandal from the Nerazzurri's point of view. In fact, a yellow card would have been fairer, but as the midfielder had already been cautioned in the 10th minute, he should probably have been sent off anyway.

To this day, Busquets' display is still doing the rounds on the net. Screenshot

Guardiola called Ibrahimović to the touchline to give him new instructions for the game in superior numbers. The conversation was interrupted by Mourinho. "After Thiago Motta's sending off, I saw the Barcelona bench celebrating as if they had won. I said to Pep and Ibra: 'Don't start celebrating, the game's not over yet'," explained the Portuguese.

Outnumbered, Mourinho relied even more on his ultra-defensive tactics, in the style of the famous "catenaccio". Barça struggled to become dangerous, partly because Ibrahimović was harmless and was substituted after an hour, as in the first leg. Piqué scored the only goal of the evening in the 84th minute. There was another controversial scene in stoppage time: Bojan Krkić beat goalkeeper Julio Cesar for the second time. But his goal did not count because the referee had previously seen a handball by Yaya Touré. However, the Ivorian touched the ball with his stomach.

Barça therefore missed the final in Madrid at the Bernabéu - Real fans could breathe a sigh of relief. Ten years later, Krkic was still angry and wrote on social media: "AniVARsario" (VAR anniversary). With the help of today's technology, the Blaugrana would probably have knocked Inter out of the competition. So the Nerazzurri celebrated on the Camp Nou pitch - but their cheers were interrupted after a few seconds when someone turned on the sprinkler system. However, the shower did nothing to dampen the party mood of the guests.

Revenge from former translator Mourinho

After the final whistle, Mourinho exuberantly celebrated the "greatest defeat of my career". A great revenge against the Catalan fans who had insulted him, as the Portuguese's defensive football was far removed from Barça's philosophy of spectacle. "You haven't become a good coach and you remain a translator!" they mocked. In fact, Mou once translated the words of his bosses as Barça's assistant coach, first with Bobby Robson and then with Louis van Gaal.

