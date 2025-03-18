Due to the exciting starting position, five matches will be played simultaneously in the 33rd and final round of the Super League before the division on Easter Monday.
After the 33rd round, the table will be divided into a final and a relegation round. With so many clubs still involved in the battle for a place in the top half, five of the six matches will now take place on Easter Monday, April 21, at 4.30 pm. These are: Basel - Yverdon, Lausanne - Lugano, Servette - Lucerne, St. Gallen - Sion and Young Boys - FC Zurich.
On Easter Saturday at 18:00, Grasshoppers and Winterthur will face each other. Both will have to play against relegation. blue Sport shows you all Super League games live.