Live on blue Sport Five Super League games at the same time on Easter Monday

SDA

18.3.2025 - 18:50

Pure excitement in the Super League: that's why the ball is rolling at full speed on Easter Monday.
Picture: Keystone

Due to the exciting starting position, five matches will be played simultaneously in the 33rd and final round of the Super League before the division on Easter Monday.

Keystone-SDA

After the 33rd round, the table will be divided into a final and a relegation round. With so many clubs still involved in the battle for a place in the top half, five of the six matches will now take place on Easter Monday, April 21, at 4.30 pm. These are: Basel - Yverdon, Lausanne - Lugano, Servette - Lucerne, St. Gallen - Sion and Young Boys - FC Zurich.

On Easter Saturday at 18:00, Grasshoppers and Winterthur will face each other. Both will have to play against relegation. blue Sport shows you all Super League games live.

