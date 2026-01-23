On Thursday, the five Super League teams will be in action in European competition at nearly hourly intervals. While Thun and Lugano will play at home, St. Gallen, Sion, and Vaduz face long trips.

5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.: These are the kickoff times for the Super League teams competing in European competitions. The early kickoff times are also due to the three long trips eastward.s

From a “Swiss” perspective, FC Vaduz kicks off the European Cup evening. Liechtenstein’s cup champion, which started its Super League campaign with two narrow losses following its promotion, faces Finnish club Inter Turku on the road. The two cities are separated by about 1,700 kilometers as the crow flies.

Sion is racking up travel miles

Once again, however, FC Sion faces the longest trip. The Valais-based team will travel to Abovyan, some 3,000 kilometers away, to face FC Noah. The distance is only slightly shorter than it was two weeks earlier, when FC Sion had to play their first leg against BATE Borisov in Sumkayit, Azerbaijan (3,400 km), due to UEFA sanctions against Belarusian teams.

The third away team is FC St. Gallen, which will face FC Sheriff in Tiraspol. The team from eastern Switzerland—which, following its elimination by Benfica Lisbon, must now survive two consecutive qualifying rounds to compete in European competition this fall—will travel a good 1,500 kilometers as the crow flies to the Transnistria region.

Thun vs. its Icelandic counterpart

While four of the five teams are competing in the Conference League, FC Thun is the only team still in contention for a spot in the Europa League. The Swiss champions will host the Icelandic champions, Vikingur Reykjavik, and hope to put themselves in the best possible position before their long trip to Iceland.

FC Lugano will close out the day's action. The Ticino-based team enters its match against the Faroe Islands club NSI Runavik as the clear favorite and is also aiming to head into the second leg with a comfortable lead.

All the return matches will take place exactly one week later. Whether there will be another “Super Thursday” after that is up to the Super League clubs. The chances of advancing are good in all the matchups.