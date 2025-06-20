Bruno Henrique is delighted with Flamengo's victory over Chelsea Keystone

Flamengo celebrate their second win in their second game at the Club World Cup in the USA. The team from Rio de Janeiro beat Chelsea 3-1, while Benfica Lisbon dispatched Auckland City 6-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Chelsea got off to a good start in the top Group D clash in front of 54,000 fans in Philadelphia. After an unfortunate mistake at the back by Flamengo, Pedro Neto ran in alone on the Brazilian goal and gave keeper Agustin Rossi no chance (13'). They went into the break with a thoroughly deserved lead.

13' ⚽ GOAL! Pedro Neto takes advantage of a killer counter and slots it in for @ChelseaFC!



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLACHE pic.twitter.com/HrlCcvmBSS — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 20, 2025

However, Flamengo turned up the heat in the second half. First of all, Bruno Henrique, who had only come on as a substitute six minutes earlier, equalized after just over an hour (62').

62' ⚽ GOAL! After a SUPERB team play, Bruno Henrique is there to slot it in for @Flamengo_en ❤️🖤



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLACHE pic.twitter.com/um6mBF01rX — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 20, 2025

Three minutes later, Danilo scored from a corner to make it 2:1.

And another three minutes later, the English side weakened themselves. Nicolas Jackson saw red just four minutes after coming on as a substitute after brutally kicking Ayrton Lucas in the shin with an outstretched foot.

68' You can’t script this.

Nicolas Jackson subbed on… and sent off 4 minutes later 🟥😱



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLACHE pic.twitter.com/4hvEGYxPRQ — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 20, 2025

Flamengo took advantage of their superior numbers to make it 3:1, with Wallace Yan (83') the man responsible.

83' ⚽ GOAL! Wallace Yan just entered the pitch and already made a difference for @Flamengo_EN: 3-1 for the Brazillian club!



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLACHE pic.twitter.com/c2rbRk3X0G — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 20, 2025

In Orlando in Group C, Benfica initially struggled against the underdogs from New Zealand. The Portuguese side only made it 1-0 in first-half stoppage time through veteran Angel di Maria, who scored from the penalty spot. After the break, heavy rain and thunderstorms meant that it took around 100 minutes before the game could be resumed. After that, Auckland, who had lost 10-0 to Bayern Munich, were also on fire. Di Maria scored another penalty in the 98th minute to make it 6-0 and, like Leandro Barreiro, scored twice in the match.