Flamengo wins the Copa Libertadores for the fourth time. In a Brazilian final, the club from Rio de Janeiro defeated its rival Palmeiras 1:0 in the Peruvian capital Lima.

With this victory in the "Estadio Monumental", Brazil is now level with Argentina as the country with the most titles in South America's most important club competition - 25 each.

Danilo da Silva, who had long been under contract in Europe with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus Turin, among others, scored the only goal in the 67th minute with a header after an assist from Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta. The win is another success for coach Filipe Luís, who took over the team just over a year ago after Tite was sacked. Under the leadership of the former Atlético Madrid player, Flamengo have already won several titles in Brazil, including the Copa do Brasil.

The Libertadores Cup, which has been held since 1960, is the equivalent of the European Champions League. Brazilian clubs have dominated this competition in recent years. They have won all seven finals since 2019. In addition to the duel in Lima, Flamengo has also won the 1981, 2019 and 2022 editions - more than any other Brazilian club before.

Around 50,000 Brazilians had traveled to Lima for the final. On Friday, a Palmeiras fan was killed in an accident. He was celebrating with other fans in an open-top tourist bus when he hit his head against a bridge and fell, according to media reports.