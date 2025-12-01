The Ajax home game against Groningen was abandoned due to the pyro riots. dpa

For the second time in a month, Ajax Amsterdam supporters commemorated a deceased fan with flares. This time, however, the referee stopped the match for good.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ajax Amsterdam fans force the match to be abandoned on Sunday. Fireworks were set off and some were thrown onto the pitch.

The action was in memory of a deceased fan. A month ago, a match was forced to be interrupted for the same reason.

Ajax clearly distanced itself from the incidents. Nevertheless, the whole thing will have "consequences", as the Dutch football association KNVB writes. Show more

Fans of the traditional Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam set off a large number of fireworks, forcing the abandonment of the league home match against FC Groningen. The game was initially interrupted after five minutes due to the incidents in the stadium. When fireworks were again shot onto the pitch from one of the fan blocks after the break, which lasted just under three quarters of an hour, referee Bas Nijhuis called the match off. The match will now be resumed on Tuesday afternoon without the presence of the public.

Earlier this month, Ajax supporters had already caused a half-hour stoppage in play during the 1-1 draw against SC Heerenveen by setting off numerous fireworks. Even then - as now - it was an action to commemorate fans of the club who had previously died. However, those responsible at the bottom of the Champions League table did not show any understanding for this.

Club management distances itself from its own fans

"We firmly distance ourselves from this misconduct," Dutch media quoted Ajax financial director Shashi Baboeram Panday, who is also responsible for security issues. "We knew that a well-known fan had died for the second time in a short space of time. (...) We had taken additional measures, but they were not enough."

"Ajax finds what happened in the stadium tonight downright scandalous," the club wrote in a statement posted on social media. "The safety of spectators and players is at risk. This is unacceptable. We strongly distance ourselves from this misconduct. Fireworks do not belong in the stadium."

The Dutch Football Association KNVB said: "Anyone who does something like this is not there for the game or the football. Of course there are consequences."

Ajax are sixth in the Eredivisie with just five wins from 13 games.