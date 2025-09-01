  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Austrian strengthens defense Flavius Daniliuc joins FC Basel

SDA

1.9.2025 - 17:25

Flavius Daniliuc battles for the ball with Dan Ndoye in a test match against Switzerland in June 2024
Flavius Daniliuc battles for the ball with Dan Ndoye in a test match against Switzerland in June 2024
Keystone

FC Basel is strengthening its defense with Austrian Flavius Daniliuc.

Keystone-SDA

01.09.2025, 17:25

01.09.2025, 17:39

The three-time international joins the Swiss champions from Italian third-division club Salernitana. The central defender has signed until the summer of 2028, FCB announced.

Daniliuc played for the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich juniors before launching his professional career at Nice in 2020 and moving on to the then Serie A club Salernitana a year and a half later. Most recently, he played on loan in Italy's top division for Hellas Verona.

Daniliuc played just over 100 games in the top leagues in France and Italy.

More from the department

Germany. Fabian Rieder moves to Augsburg

GermanyFabian Rieder moves to Augsburg

"I congratulated Enrico on the win"Lausanne coach Zeidler doesn't want to know about quarrel with Maassen

Nati director Tami ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Nati director Tami ahead of the World Cup qualifiers"Our group is very strong, there is no favorite"