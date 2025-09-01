Flavius Daniliuc battles for the ball with Dan Ndoye in a test match against Switzerland in June 2024 Keystone

FC Basel is strengthening its defense with Austrian Flavius Daniliuc.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The three-time international joins the Swiss champions from Italian third-division club Salernitana. The central defender has signed until the summer of 2028, FCB announced.

Daniliuc played for the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich juniors before launching his professional career at Nice in 2020 and moving on to the then Serie A club Salernitana a year and a half later. Most recently, he played on loan in Italy's top division for Hellas Verona.

Daniliuc played just over 100 games in the top leagues in France and Italy.