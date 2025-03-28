  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Barça lose Olmo Flick angry: "We paid a high price for the three points"

dpa

28.3.2025 - 09:36

Just a few days after the international break, Barcelona have to play a catch-up game in La Liga. Just then, European champion Olmo is injured and will miss the premier class match against BVB. Barça coach Flick becomes clear.

DPA

28.03.2025, 09:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Barcelona returned from the international break with a commanding 3-0 home win, but lost Dani Olmo in the game against Osasuna.
  • The 26-year-old injured his adductor muscles and will probably miss the Catalans' Champions League quarter-final first leg against Dortmund.
  • Coach Hansi Flick was annoyed after the game and said: "We paid a high price for the three points."
Show more

FC Barcelona will probably be without Dani Olmo for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund. The Spain international suffered an adductor injury in the 3-0 win against CA Osasuna. "It doesn't look good," said coach Hansi Flick in an initial reaction and spoke of the former Leipzig player being out for two to three weeks. An exact diagnosis is still pending.

Sovereign leader. Barça beat Osasuna to move three points clear of Real Madrid

Sovereign leaderBarça beat Osasuna to move three points clear of Real Madrid

Flick complains: Have paid a high price

Coach Flick was angry about the scheduling of the catch-up match shortly after the international break and just three days before the next championship match. "That was not good. We paid a high price for the three points with Dani's injury," complained the former national coach (60).

The Catalans will host BVB in the premier class on April 9. The return match in Dortmund is scheduled for just under a week later. Barcelona will now try to get the 26-year-old European champion fit for at least the second clash with the Bundesliga club.

Match postponed due to death of team doctor

Olmo had scored the 2:0 against Osasuna in the 21st minute with a penalty, but then had to be substituted just seven minutes later. Ferran Torres (11) and Robert Lewandowski (77) also scored. Barça are now three points ahead of Real Madrid in the table.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on March 8, but was postponed a few hours before kick-off following the death of Barcelona team doctor Carles Miñarro García.

More from this section

Super League. Basel's defensive boss Barisic out for longer

Super LeagueBasel's defensive boss Barisic out for longer

Results of the autopsy. Maradona suffered from pulmonary edema and heart muscle disease before death

Results of the autopsyMaradona suffered from pulmonary edema and heart muscle disease before death

Schertenleib with a partial appearance. Barça reach Champions League semi-finals after gala win

Schertenleib with a partial appearanceBarça reach Champions League semi-finals after gala win