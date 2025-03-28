Just a few days after the international break, Barcelona have to play a catch-up game in La Liga. Just then, European champion Olmo is injured and will miss the premier class match against BVB. Barça coach Flick becomes clear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Barcelona returned from the international break with a commanding 3-0 home win, but lost Dani Olmo in the game against Osasuna.

The 26-year-old injured his adductor muscles and will probably miss the Catalans' Champions League quarter-final first leg against Dortmund.

Coach Hansi Flick was annoyed after the game and said: "We paid a high price for the three points." Show more

FC Barcelona will probably be without Dani Olmo for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund. The Spain international suffered an adductor injury in the 3-0 win against CA Osasuna. "It doesn't look good," said coach Hansi Flick in an initial reaction and spoke of the former Leipzig player being out for two to three weeks. An exact diagnosis is still pending.

Flick complains: Have paid a high price

Coach Flick was angry about the scheduling of the catch-up match shortly after the international break and just three days before the next championship match. "That was not good. We paid a high price for the three points with Dani's injury," complained the former national coach (60).

The Catalans will host BVB in the premier class on April 9. The return match in Dortmund is scheduled for just under a week later. Barcelona will now try to get the 26-year-old European champion fit for at least the second clash with the Bundesliga club.

Match postponed due to death of team doctor

Olmo had scored the 2:0 against Osasuna in the 21st minute with a penalty, but then had to be substituted just seven minutes later. Ferran Torres (11) and Robert Lewandowski (77) also scored. Barça are now three points ahead of Real Madrid in the table.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on March 8, but was postponed a few hours before kick-off following the death of Barcelona team doctor Carles Miñarro García.