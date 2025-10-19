FC Barcelona beat Girona thanks to a goal in the 93rd minute. Shortly beforehand, coach Hansi Flick is sent off with a red card. But the German refuses to leave the stadium, instead celebrating the late winning goal with an obscene gesture and is now suspended.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hansi Flick clashes with the referee during the match between Barcelona and Girona.

The German was shown two yellow cards in a short space of time and had to leave the sidelines.

But Flick refuses to leave the stadium and remains at the entrance to watch the end of the game.

When his team scored the late winning goal, the 60-year-old made an obscene gesture.

Flick misses the Clásico against Real Madrid due to the red card. However, the ban could even be extended. Show more

FC Barcelona are threatened with a draw in the final phase of the match against Girona on Saturday evening. But the Catalans want more and are pushing for the winning goal - after all, they want to overtake arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table again.

Even Barça coach Hansi Flick is not immune to the circumstances. And the hot-tempered German promptly clashed with referee Jesús Gil Manzano in stoppage time. The referee believed that Flick had maliciously applauded one of his decisions. The 60-year-old denies this. He merely wanted to cheer on Frenkie de Jong, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Nevertheless, Flick was shown a yellow card for his action. The warning really set the German off. Gesticulating wildly, he shouts in the direction of the referee, receives another yellow card and is sent off.

Hansi Flick is at odds with the referee during the match against Girona. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Suspended for the Clásico

Flick actually had to retire to the stadium's catacombs after the red card. But the Barça coach refuses, remains at the entrance and watches the rest of the game from there. Redemption came shortly afterwards: Ronald Araújo scored the winner for the Catalans in the 93rd minute.

Once again, Flick is overcome with emotion. This time he made an obscene gesture towards the pitch and then repeated it. An action that could now have repercussions.

As "Marca" reports, Flick will miss next week's Clásico against Real Madrid (October 26, live on blue Sport from 4.15pm) anyway due to the red card. However, an investigation will now decide whether the German will be banned for longer for his misconduct against Girona.