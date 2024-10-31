Residents walk through a street damaged by flooding in the municipality of Catarroja, Valencia Keystone

The severe weather in eastern Spain, which has claimed over 90 lives, has also shaken Spanish football. Playing football is currently out of the question in the crisis area.

SDA

Following the cancellation of several cup matches during the week, the match between Valencia and Real Madrid in La Liga will also not take place on Saturday. A make-up date for the clash between the bottom and second-placed teams has not yet been announced.

The match between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano north of Valencia, scheduled for the same day, has also been postponed due to the flooding.

