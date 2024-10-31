  1. Residential Customers
Storms in the east of the country Flooding leads to match cancellations in Spain

SDA

31.10.2024 - 14:39

Residents walk through a street damaged by flooding in the municipality of Catarroja, Valencia
Residents walk through a street damaged by flooding in the municipality of Catarroja, Valencia
Keystone

The severe weather in the east of Spain with over 90 fatalities has also shaken Spanish football. Playing football is currently out of the question in the crisis area.

31.10.2024, 14:39

31.10.2024, 16:52

Following the cancellation of several cup matches during the week, the match between Valencia and Real Madrid in La Liga will also not take place on Saturday. A make-up date for the clash between the bottom and second-placed teams has not yet been announced.

The match between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano north of Valencia, scheduled for the same day, has also been postponed due to the flooding.

SDA

