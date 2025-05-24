Liverpool instead of Bayern Munich: Florian Wirtz is to leave Bayer Leverkusen for the Premier League. Keystone

Florian Wirtz is definitely not moving from Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich. The German international is said to have already reached an agreement with Liverpool FC.

The tug-of-war over Florian Wirtz continues.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking player is not going to Bayern Munich, as confirmed by president Herbert Hainer. Show more

"(Bayern's sporting director) Max Eberl has informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably leaning towards Liverpool. I can't say what will happen with Leverkusen," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer at a fan party according to the Abendzeitung newspaper, confirming the 22-year-old attacking player's rejection by the German record champions.

If English champions Liverpool are able to agree the required transfer fee of 150 million euros with Bayer, Wirtz will play in the Premier League instead of the Bundesliga. His contract with Leverkusen is still valid until the summer of 2027.

According to consistent media reports, the player himself is said to have already agreed a transfer with the Reds after good talks with Liverpool coach Arne Slot.