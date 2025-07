Fluminense celebrate Martinelli's 1:0. Keystone

Fluminense are the first semi-finalists at the Club World Cup in the USA.

The team from Rio de Janeiro beat Al-Hilal, the Saudi Arabian team that defeated Manchester City in the round of 16, 2:1.

Martinelli (40) and Hercules (70) scored for Fluminense. The Saudis, coached by Simone Inzaghi, made it 1-1 six minutes after the break when Marcos Leonardo, also from Brazil, scored.

Fluminense will now face either Chelsea or Palmeiras in the semi-finals.

