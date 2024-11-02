Marcelo will no longer be seen in the Fluminense jersey. dpa

Marcelo is best known in Europe as a multiple Champions League winner with Real Madrid. In Brazil, his football career is now entering an inglorious chapter.

dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Fluminense and Marcelo have terminated their contract by mutual agreement.

Meanwhile, the club thanked Marcelo for his services, saying Fluminense were "proud" of his successes and that an emotional bond still existed. Show more

According to media reports, there was a confrontation between 36-year-old Marcelo and coach Mano Menezes (62) during the league home game against Gremio Porto Alegre (2:2). This was reported by the Spanish sports newspaper "Marca", among others. Meanwhile, the club thanked Marcelo for his services, saying Fluminense were "proud" of his successes and that an emotional bond still existed.

Born in Rio, Marcelo started his career at Fluminense in 2005 and moved to Madrid in 2007, where he won the Champions League five times with Real and became Spanish champion six times. After a brief spell at Olympiakos Piraeus, the full-back returned to Fluminense in 2023 and won the Copa Libertadores at his first attempt.

dpa