The Nati can lose to Kosovo by five goals and still go to the 2026 World Cup. Kosovo coach Franco Foda doesn't believe in a miracle, but is determined to win.

Andreas Böni

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kosovo go into the game against Switzerland with great euphoria, but need an unrealistic 6:0 to qualify directly for the World Cup.

Coach Franco Foda is realistic, but emphasizes the desire to show a better face than in the first duel, which was lost 0:4 in Basel.

With Amir Saipi, Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu, Foda's team also includes three Swiss-Kosovars who played for the national team at youth level. Show more

Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Prishtina. Just under 14,000 Kosovan fans will whip their team forward on Tuesday evening at 8.45 pm. The euphoria is huge after the victories against Sweden and Slovenia, and the team has already qualified for the World Cup play-offs. For a direct place in the tournament, they would now have to win against the Nati with a six-goal difference.

The day before, Kosovo coach Franco Foda faces the media in the stadium. He says: "The most important thing for us is to play well and try to win, because we didn't show our true colors in Switzerland. In theory, many things are possible and there are miracles in football. But realistically speaking, it's impossible to make up a 6-0 lead."

Statistics clearly in Switzerland's favor

Switzerland had won 4-0 at St. Jakob-Park, where Foda played for Basel in 1996-97. Foda was also briefly coach at FC Zurich (2022), where he was sacked after the eighth matchday. His squad also includes Amir Saipi, Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu, three Swiss-Kosovars who played for the Swiss national team at youth level.

Hajdari is also at the pre-match press conference and says: "It's a very special feeling, as my family will also be there." Hajdari is asked where there are good places to celebrate in Prishtina - after all, Switzerland with the World Cup ticket and Kosovo with reaching the play-offs both have something to celebrate: "Unfortunately, I haven't gone out much in Prishtina, so I don't know the nightlife that well," says Hajdari. "But where there's good music, there's a good atmosphere - that's where you should go."

One thing is clear before the game: Never in its history has the Nati lost a competitive match by six goals to one. Kosovo have never won a game with a six-goal difference. So there is every indication that Switzerland will be able to celebrate their World Cup ticket on Tuesday night.