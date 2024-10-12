The Brügglifeld in Aarau is unique in Swiss football. The stadium was inaugurated 100 years ago, on October 12, 1924. FC Aarau is celebrating the anniversary with a match against Schalke 04 - now live.
The anniversary match in the ticker
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
33rd minute: Thaler clears against Lasme
Schalke step up their attacking efforts and look for the equalizer. But Thaler reaches a dangerous cross in front of Lasme and is able to clear for a corner.
25th minute: Aarau defend the lead and lurk on the counter-attack
The home team are very compact defensively and do not concede anything. When the ball is won, they move forward at lightning speed. And when Schalke are able to play through once, FCA goalkeeper Hirzel is on hand to clear the situation.
10th minute: Fofana gives FC Aarau the lead
Goal for FCA! After a rebound from Hoffmann, Fofana is in the right place and delivers the ball into the goal from the best position. The home team go ahead. Shortly afterwards, Fazliu almost doubles the lead.
6th minute: Gjorgjev with the first Aarau shot
Schalke have a slight advantage in the opening minutes without really being dangerous in front of the FCA goal. After five minutes, the home team make their first appearance on the offensive. However, Gjorgjev's shot is no problem for Schalke goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann.
Kick-off at Brügglifeld: the match between Aarau and Schalke is underway
Can the home team upset the favorites from the 2nd Bundesliga?
Aarau CEO Burki: "Today should be about the Brügglifeld"
The line-ups are here: This is how Aarau and Schalke line up
This is how Aarau celebrates the birthday of the Brügglifeld
Mr. Ryf is the most loyal Aarau fan: "The Brügglifeld has been my second home for 73 years"
Of course Ernst Ryf (85) won't miss the anniversary game against Schalke 04. He has been at the Brügglifeld since he fell in love with FC Aarau 73 years ago at the age of 12. blue met the most loyal Aarau fan at the Brügglifeld days before the celebration.
Big rush of fans
FC Aarau announces 3 hours before kick-off: The main stand and guest sector are sold out for the anniversary match, with only a remaining contingent of tickets for the standing areas.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the anniversary match between Aarau and Schalke at the Brügglifeld stadium, which is celebrating its 100th birthday today. The game can be watched live on blue Zoom or streamed here, kick-off is at 5pm.