In response to rumors circulating on social media, AC Milan has clarified: Franco Baresi is alive. The club asks that the vice president and former world-class player’s privacy be respected.

AC Milan has denied reports of the death of its former star player and current vice president, Franco Baresi (66). “Franco is currently going through a difficult and delicate time, and the club stands by him and his family with affection and support,” the Italian Serie A club posted late Wednesday evening on platform X.

Rumors about Baresi's death had previously been circulating on social media. Newspapers also reported his death. Some online articles were taken down after the denial. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who offered his condolences on X, also had to delete his post later.

Baresi is apparently being treated at a hospital

“We ask everyone to respect his privacy and not to contribute to the spread of information that is completely unfounded,” the post from Milan continued. The sports newspaper *Gazzetta dello Sport* reported that Baresi is currently in a hospital not far from Milan. Last year, he underwent surgery to remove a mass from his lung.

Baresi played for the Milan club from 1978 to 1997—he never played for any other club during his entire career. He won the Italian championship six times with Milan and the Champions League three times. In 1982, he won the World Cup with the Italian national team, though he did not play in any matches. In 1994, he was part of the Italian national team that lost to Brazil in a penalty shootout in the World Cup final in the United States. In 1990, he was named Italian Soccer Player of the Year.