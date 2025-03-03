Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca attacks referee Benoît Millot. Picture: Imago

In the home game against Stade Brest, Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca loses his temper in stoppage time. The 51-year-old pushed the referee - and now faces a lengthy ban.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the home match against Stade Brest, Lyon coach Paolo Fonseca loses his nerve shortly before the final whistle, is shown a red card and then lashes out at the referee.

"He jumped out at me with an intimidating attitude," said the referee afterwards. Fonseca can only be held back by his players with difficulty.

The Portuguese apologized after the match, but now faces a lengthy ban. Show more

Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca's world is actually in order shortly before the final whistle. His team turned around an early deficit against Stade Brest, leading 2:1 in stoppage time - when Fonseca lost his composure on the touchline.

Because the VAR and referee Benoît Millot were reviewing a possible handball for the visitors, the Lyon coach raged and loudly told the referee what he thought. When the referee then showed him the red card, Fonseca completely lost his composure.

"He jumped on me"

The Portuguese man stands forehead to forehead in front of the referee and can barely be held back even by his players. "He jumped out at me with an intimidating attitude. He showed an even more striking stance, as if he actually wanted to hit. A headbutt. I remain stoic, a bit because of the surprise effect, but also so as not to shy away from this intimidation," referee Millot explained to "L'Equipe" afterwards.

Meanwhile let’s check in on Paulo Fonseca over in France pic.twitter.com/pSMhYd6sDQ — Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) March 2, 2025

The referee went on to make it clear: "We cannot tolerate this kind of behavior under any circumstances. There is a disciplinary committee that decides according to its own judgment and conscience, based in particular on the reports."

Fonseca apologizes - threat of suspension

Fonseca himself apologized for his outburst. "I just want to say that I apologize for this gesture, I shouldn't do this, but football - maybe it makes you sometimes make gestures that are not correct."

The Portuguese is unlikely to return to the touchline in the near future. Monaco player Nabil Dirar was banned for eight games in 2016 for a similar offense. According to the LFP regulations, a seven-month ban would even be possible in extreme cases.