Following his transfer from St. Gallen to Hoffenheim, Alessandro Vogt is in danger of missing the start of the new season.

In the future, Alessandro Vogt will sign autographs as a Bundesliga player for Hoffenheim

According to the sports magazine “Kicker,” the 21-year-old forward suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle during a friendly match.

It remains to be seen how long St. Gallen’s top scorer from last season will be sidelined. “It will take some time, depending on the severity of the pain,” Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer told *Kicker*.

For Hoffenheim, the season begins on August 22 with a cup match against Erzgebirge Aue. A week later, the Sinsheim-based team will kick off its Bundesliga season against Cologne.