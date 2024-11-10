  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

16.30 in the stream Football as therapy - the moving story of FC Pokrova

Jan Arnet

10.11.2024

Playing football gives severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers at FC Pokrova new hope and opens up new perspectives.
Playing football gives severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers at FC Pokrova new hope and opens up new perspectives.
imago

The moving story of a football team from Ukraine: former soldiers were seriously wounded in the conflict with Russia and lost a leg or an arm. Now they play in the amputee team of FC Pokrova.

10.11.2024, 11:00

Seriously wounded in the conflict with Russia, some of the former Ukrainian soldiers have lost a leg or an arm. Today they play in an amputee team at FC Pokrova.

Around 25 young men with disabilities train regularly in Lviv. Football is both therapy and an important part of their rehabilitation program.

The team was founded in 2023. It is the first football team in Ukraine for players with amputations. The aim is to reintegrate the war-disabled into society. Playing football gives them new hope and opens up new prospects.

blue Zoom will be showing the moving story of FC Pokrova on Sunday (16:30). You can watch the program in the live stream here.

blue Zoom