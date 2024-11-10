Playing football gives severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers at FC Pokrova new hope and opens up new perspectives. imago

The moving story of a football team from Ukraine: former soldiers were seriously wounded in the conflict with Russia and lost a leg or an arm. Now they play in the amputee team of FC Pokrova.

Around 25 young men with disabilities train regularly in Lviv. Football is both therapy and an important part of their rehabilitation program.

The team was founded in 2023. It is the first football team in Ukraine for players with amputations. The aim is to reintegrate the war-disabled into society. Playing football gives them new hope and opens up new prospects.

