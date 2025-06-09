During the Nations League final, a serious incident occurred at the football stadium in Munich. Eyewitnesses reported that a person fell from the second tier into the press gallery area. Keystone

The Nations League final between Portugal and Spain in the Munich soccer arena was overshadowed by the death of a fan. A police spokesman reported on Monday night that a man had fallen from the middle tier onto a staircase in the lower tier.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The man died on the spot. As always in such cases, the police had taken over the investigation and the criminal investigation department was on site, said the spokesperson. Witnesses are being questioned and videos are being viewed. There is currently no evidence to suggest that the accident was tragic. According to the police, the man comes from the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

During the match, numerous rescue workers, stewards and police officers had rushed to the area of the press stand where the person had fallen. Horrified eyewitnesses called for more rescue workers. A tarpaulin was used to cover the area where doctors were fighting for the fan's life.

During the exciting extra time, the stars of Portugal and Spain were apparently unaware of this emergency. It was a similar story at the award ceremony for Portugal's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's team.

Moving words from the coaches

Before the press conferences, however, the tragic news also reached the protagonists, who spoke about the dead supporter in their statements. "We mourn the loss of the deceased fan. This is extremely sad news," said Portugal's national coach Roberto Martínez after winning the title with a penalty shoot-out victory.

Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente also paid tribute to the supporter after the final. "Before we start with the questions, I would like to express my condolences because a fan died in the stands today. My condolences to the family," said the 63-year-old at the start of the press conference.

In its statement, the European Football Union (UEFA) emphasized that its thoughts were with the family at this difficult time. Despite the efforts of the rescue services, the person died shortly after midnight, the association said.