The Stade de Tourbillon in Sion: a football fan fell from the stands and died. (archive picture) Keystone

A 36-year-old football fan has died after falling from the stands at the Stade de Tourbillon in Sion. The accident occurred last Wednesday evening during the Super League match between FC Sion and FC Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Valais public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police announced on Monday that the man fell to his death in the area of the west staircase of the north stand for reasons that are still unclear. The emergency services gave the man first aid.

He was then taken to Sion hospital by ambulance. He succumbed to his serious injuries there on Friday.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. According to initial investigations, third-party involvement can be ruled out.