Enzo Zidane at the Lausanne Pontaise in spring 2018.

Zinédine Zidane conquered the football world with his skills. His son Enzo also wanted to prove himself on the big stage, but had to bake smaller rolls. Now Zidane junior is apparently drawing a line under his career, which once also took him to Switzerland.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Enzo Zidane, the eldest son of Zinédine Zidane, is said to have retired from football at the age of just 29.

The attacking midfielder made one competitive appearance for the Real Madrid first team, but went on to play for smaller teams.

Enzo also played for Lausanne-Sport for six months. Show more

Zinédine Zidane has done almost everything at Real Madrid except groundsman. The three-time world footballer has been a player for the Whites - the French football legend played for Madrid between 2001 and 2006 and won the Champions League in 2002 -, advisor, sports director, youth coach, coach of the B team, assistant coach and head coach of the first team (2016-2018 and 2019-2021).

The world and European champion has four sons with his wife Véronique: Enzo (1995), Luca (1998), Theo (2002) and Elyaz (2005), who all played in Real's youth teams.

The oldest offspring is best known in Switzerland. Lausanne-Sport signed the then 22-year-old Enzo Zidane in the winter of 2017. After playing in Real Madrid's youth academy, the attacking midfielder moved to La Liga relegation candidates Alaves. However, Enzo only made two partial appearances for the team from the Basque country. Enzo, Zidane's eldest son, then wanted to gain a real foothold in the football business in French-speaking Switzerland. His advisor was no stranger to the football scene: Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos.

Burden of the surname too great

But Enzo, who played once for the big Real and also scored a goal - his prominent dad substituted him in a cup match against a third division team - was unable to make his mark at Lausanne-Sport. Although he made regular appearances under coach Fabio Celestini, Enzo was ultimately unable to prevent the Vaud side's relegation. His tally in 16 Super League games: two goals and one assist.

The relegated Super League side then loaned Enzo Zidane out for a year to the promoted Spanish second division side Rayo Majadahonda. He managed one assist in 34 competitive matches. At his next stations Desportivo Aves (Portugal), UD Almería (Spain), Rodez AF (France) and FC Fuenlabrada (Spain), Enzo Zidane also played only rarely or never made an appearance at all.

Now Enzo Zidane, who wore only his first name on his shirt for most of his career, is said to have retired from football at the age of just 29, according to various media reports. Boredom is the main reason for his retirement, writes Diario AS. He wants to concentrate on normal (business) life. Moreover, Enzo Zidane himself has a family (three daughters) that takes up a lot of his time.

«I have always struggled with the pressure of my surname.» Enzo Zidane

The burden on his shoulders was probably too great. "People compare you, criticize you, want more from you and say you're there because you're someone's son," Enzo once told Marca, describing the heavy burden. However, dad Zinédine can still go to the football pitches in his free time to follow his offspring. Theo (22) plays in midfield for Spanish second division side Cordoba, Luca (26) is the goalkeeper for Granada in the same league and Elyaz (18) defends for Real Betis' second team.

Another Enzo gives Real fans hope

So while Enzo Zidane retires from the limelight, another Enzo is about to follow in his prominent father's footsteps. Enzo Alves is the son of Real legend Marcelo. The 58-time Brazilian international played over 500 games for the Whites during his career, winning the Champions League five times and even becoming Spanish champion six times. The 36-year-old is currently winding down his career in his home country with Fluminense.

The 15-year-old Enzo made his debut in Real Madrid's Juvenil B last weekend. Only players aged 17 to 18 normally play there. Enzo is a dangerous center forward who has also made it into the national youth team. However, he does not play for the Seleção like his dad Marcelo, but for his native Spain. Enzo has already scored four goals in five games for the U15s.