Scary moment Football star Sterling surprises burglars in his own home

dpa

12.11.2025 - 22:15

Raheem Sterling (l) was the victim of a crime. (archive picture)
Raheem Sterling (l) was the victim of a crime. (archive picture)
Picture: Imago

Raheem Sterling is hit again: Once again, unknown persons break into a house belonging to the footballer. But this time the Chelsea player is at home during the crime.

DPA

12.11.2025, 22:15

Football star Raheem Sterling of Chelsea FC has surprised burglars who broke into his luxury home. The perpetrators broke into the house on the Crown Estate last Saturday evening - apparently shortly before the start of a Chelsea league match, according to the British newspaper "The Telegraph".

However, Sterling - who has not been in the Chelsea squad for some time - was at home with his children and wife at the start of the game. Surprised by his presence, the intruders reportedly fled without any loot.

Sterling strikes again

During the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, Sterling had already abruptly left the team headquarters of the England national team after his family home near the Chelsea FC training ground was raided.

The so-called Crown Estate is land owned by the British Crown and administered by the state. Properties are often located in very exclusive areas.

