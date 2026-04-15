Real Madrid travel to Munich for the quarter-final second leg with a 2-1 deficit, while Arsenal will be looking to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League at home to Sporting on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Real Madrid face a challenging task. The Spaniards must turn around a deficit at FC Bayern Munich. After losing the first leg in Madrid, the Spanish record champions now urgently need a win. The return of striker Kylian Mbappé, who is in the squad despite a recent head injury, gives the Whites particular hope.

The French international suffered a wound to his eyebrow in the league at the weekend, but was able to train again at the start of the week. He returned to the training pitch with a visible plaster and looks set to be fit in time. His importance for Real is enormous: in the first leg, Mbappé was the only Madrilenian player to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer. The Frenchman scored the goal that gave his team at least a halfway acceptable starting point for the second leg.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (right) in a duel with Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic Keystone

A few gaps at Real

However, coach Alvaro Arbeloa will be without Aurélien Tchouaméni in Munich, who is suspended after picking up his third yellow card. Jude Bellingham could take on an even more central role in attack. The Englishman brought new dynamism to the game after coming on as a substitute in the first leg and should now provide creative impetus from the start. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is still unavailable due to injury.

Bayern will go into the game full of confidence. In front of their home crowd, the German record champions will be looking to exploit their advantage and put Real under pressure early on. In particular, the defense around captain Neuer was in top form in the first leg and should once again lay the foundations for success. At the same time, the offense will be called upon to prevent the Madrilenians from getting into the game.

Sporting Lisbon must also win away from home

Parallel to the clash between the two European heavyweights, Arsenal will host Sporting Lisbon for the second leg at 9pm. The English side will go into the match as favorites after their 1-0 away win, but are under pressure after recent poor results in the championship. Three defeats in the last four games have caused unrest, making the Champions League a chance for the Gunners to recharge their batteries.

Sporting, on the other hand, sense an opportunity to write club history and reach the semi-finals for the first time. The Portuguese side already showed in the first leg that they can contain Arsenal's attack. They will be looking to spring a surprise with another disciplined performance.

The highlights from Tuesday