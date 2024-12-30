  1. Residential Customers
The best and weirdest of the year Footballer interviews are boring? Not at all!

Jan Arnet

30.12.2024

An eventful year is drawing to a close. Time for a look back at the ten best, most emotional and weirdest interviews that were broadcast on blue Sport in 2024.

30.12.2024, 12:00

30.12.2024, 12:04

Shaqiri is annoyed about Swiss referees

Saipi doesn't hold back with referee criticism either

Steffen is furious and speaks plainly

Steffen can do things differently and brings his son to the interview

Benito snaps at the reporter

Legendary: Abrashi's explosion of emotion after Grasshoppers' relegation win

Abrashi gives an interview from the fan block

Frick attacks his own team

Hitz is annoyed about the pitch at the Joggeli

Schmid appears for interview with a broken tooth

Super League