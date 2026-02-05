Metz player Tahirys Dos Santos was seriously injured in the fire in Crans-Montana. dpa

A young French footballer rescued his girlfriend from the flames in Crans-Montana. The 19-year-old is still in hospital and can't think about football for a long time yet.

The FC Metz player is still undergoing medical treatment and stresses that his recovery has priority over a return to football.

He was reunited with his girlfriend, who was temporarily in a coma, at the end of January. The two were not yet able to embrace, as the many burn wounds still had to heal. Show more

The young French player Tahirys Dos Santos, who was seriously injured in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, rescued his girlfriend from the flames and was celebrated as a hero, cannot yet think about his career again. "I'm not concentrating too much on football. The most important thing is that I recover well," the player from French first division club FC Metz told the magazine "Paris Match". "First of all, I'm concentrating on being able to use my hands properly again, to be able to walk properly again, and then we'll see what happens next."

After the disaster in Switzerland, the 19-year-old was initially taken to a specialist clinic in Stuttgart and later transferred to his home in eastern France. From his hospital bed, he described to "Paris Match" the dramatic minutes when the fire broke out in the bar.

Back into the flames to save his girlfriend

"We arrived at around 00:30 or 01:00. We went downstairs because Coline had to go to the toilet. So I went with her and took the opportunity to go to the toilet too." He had finished before her and was about to go to the second floor when he saw the fire. "It all happened very quickly, I didn't really think about it. I went straight to Coline, called her, she was in the toilet and we ran up the stairs."

There was a huge crush and lots of screaming, and later he was sitting on the floor in front of the bar with severe burns, frozen in shock. He himself was rescued by a friend, as he recounts. At first, he did not know how his girlfriend was doing. "I had no news of Coline. I didn't know where she was. I only heard from her three or four days later. Her parents sent me a message," says Dos Santos.

Tahirys Dos Santos was not reunited with his girlfriend, who was temporarily in a coma, until the end of January. However, the two were not yet able to embrace, as the many burn wounds still had to heal.