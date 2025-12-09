Heung-Min Son now plays for Los Angeles FC. Keystone

A South Korean woman has been sent to prison for four years for blackmailing football star Heung-Min Son. Her ex-partner was also convicted.

DPA dpa

A court in the South Korean capital Seoul has sentenced a woman to four years in prison for blackmailing football star Heung-Min Son. Her ex-partner, who served as an accomplice in the case, has received a two-year prison sentence, South Korea's official Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The woman contacted Son last year about an alleged pregnancy and blackmailed her for 300 million won (around 175,000 euros) so that she would not tell the press and Son's family. According to South Korean media reports, the woman is said to have spent the sum on luxury items.

According to the blackmailer, who continues to see herself as a victim, it was compensation money, the public prosecutor's office announced. However, her claims "do not fully correspond with the facts", it added.

The 33-year-old Heung-Min Son is considered the most popular footballer of his generation in his native South Korea. Between 2010 and 2015, the striker began his international professional career in the Bundesliga with Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen. He later spent a decade under contract with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. Since this summer, he has been playing for Los Angeles FC in the USA.

