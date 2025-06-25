Tatjana Haenni sees the European Championship as a huge opportunity for women's football in Switzerland Keystone

As Director of Women's Football at the SFA, Tatjana Haenni was a key figure in Switzerland's bid for Women's Euro 2025.

In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency, the 58-year-old from Bern explains why sporting success is not the most important thing at this tournament. She talks about the social cultural change she hopes the European Championship will bring about. And the outgoing sports director of the North American professional league NWSL explains why not everything she learns in the USA would also work in Switzerland.

Tatjana Haenni, the Women's Euro 2025 is about to kick off. You were one of the driving forces behind this tournament being held in Switzerland.

It's important for me to point out that it was Dominique Blanc who had the idea of bringing the European Championship to Switzerland. He did an incredible amount for women's football during his time as SFA president. So it's a great story that he can now conclude his term of office with such a highlight. Marion Daube, my future successor as Director of Women's Football, was also very important throughout the entire application process. When Switzerland finally won the bid in Lisbon, I was jumping around in my office in New York and was super happy.

Aren't you talking yourself down and your part in this tournament taking place in Switzerland?

There always needs to be someone who shouts the loudest and draws attention to things that aren't going well. And that was very often me. But as director, that was also my role and my responsibility. I had to and wanted to make sure that improvements were sought and implemented.

Before the bid, you said that thanks to the home European Championship, Swiss women's football could make progress within two years that would otherwise take ten years. Was that true?

If you just look at how much money the cities and cantons are investing in women's football, not only with the legacy projects, but also with the jobs that are being created for sustainability and the promotion of women's football, it's all been worth it. I've always said that this tournament is not just about sport, but about cultural change.

What do you mean by that?

Our goal from the outset was to make it a tournament where every game is sold out. 80% of the tickets are sold out. The euphoria is huge. Never before have so many fans from so many different countries traveled to a European Championship to watch women's football and support their team. The Euro leads to a change in awareness. Among employees and decision-makers, in football associations and clubs, at management level, at Swiss Olympic, in the Baspo, in the media, in companies and in society. You can no longer avoid the topic of women's football and the promotion of women's sport. In addition, some large companies have become sponsors. None of this would have happened without this tournament in Switzerland.

And when the tournament comes to an end on July 27 with the final in Basel, will the bubble burst again and nobody will be interested anymore?

The Euro leads to a huge peak in interest and development, but the fact that this curve then goes down after the tournament does not mean that women's football in Switzerland will be back to the same level as before the tournament. The Euro catapults development so far forward - it can't fall that far back again. But anyone who criticizes the fact that there are only 200 fans at a league game and concludes that women's football is of no interest and that the Euros have not helped has no idea.

Why?

Interest naturally declines after a tournament. That's been the case at every Euro. But great progress is being made in all other areas. If we just look at the statistics for girls playing football. That's incredible. This figure used to rise slowly but steadily every year. Thanks to the Euro, it went up significantly in one fell swoop. And it's not going to go back. There will be a pre-euro and a post-euro world for women's football in Switzerland. And that is the decisive factor.

A study by Zurich researcher Bettina Baer showed that spectator numbers in the English Super League rose by 172% in the season following the 2022 European Championship at home. Do you expect a similar effect in the Swiss league?

I'm skeptical. In England, these numbers have risen so much because they started professionalizing much earlier. Even before the Euros, a lot was invested in the clubs and there were sophisticated plans to promote women's football. They played in the big stadiums and there was targeted advertising. Then England won the tournament and provided the stars of the tournament. Of course, it's much easier to market women's football than if you get stuck in the group stage.

There were over 10,000 fans in the Wankdorf Stadium for this year's Swiss Super League final between YB and GC. So that remains an exceptional phenomenon?

I do think that spectator numbers will increase. But it also depends on what the clubs do and how much they are prepared to invest. If FC Zurich continues to play at the Heerenschürli, then perhaps spectator numbers will go from 250 to 270. But YB has done really well in recent years. They have played in the stadium from time to time, advertised and promoted young players. That's the right way to go. The clubs have to promote women's football credibly, market it and do something for it. This will also increase the number of spectators. If the league plays on the sidelines, it is clear that sponsor interest will not increase. A business plan is needed that sets out what the Swiss league has to offer as a product and how it can develop. It's not rocket science. But it needs someone to do it. The good thing is that the SFA has recognized this and internal projects are underway in this regard, which will certainly kick-start some processes.

You mentioned marketing. You are still the sports director of the North American professional league NWSL until the end of the year. How is women's soccer marketed in the USA?

In my two and a half years here, I've learned a lot about commercialization. It's impressive what the league and the clubs invest, how they manage to get people to come to the stadium and stay, how they buy jerseys and other fan merchandise, how girls and boys build a bond with the teams and the players.

What does that look like in concrete terms?

I recently went to an Angel City game in Los Angeles, where the atmosphere is probably the best in the league. This show. Three female pilots flew over the stadium and jumped onto the pitch with parachutes, a girl group sang, there were dancers, a light show and smoke bombs. You had the feeling you were at a Pink concert, but not at a football match.

So before an FC Zurich match, the Patrouille Suisse would have to fly over the Letzigrund and three alphorn players and a yodel choir would have to play their songs on the pitch to get the fans into the stadium?

(laughs) If you want to be successful, you can't just copy something. That's also a cultural question. But the principles here in the USA are right. First and foremost, it's about getting people excited about a team, a league and a competition. If you don't get the fans into the stadiums, there's nothing to commercialize. So the Swiss Super League matches have to be played in the big stadiums. That is imperative. Of course, not 10,000 fans will come every time. But maybe 1,000, and that's something. Then the clubs have to advertise it cleverly and create a bond between the fans, the clubs and the players. The only question the clubs have to ask themselves is how they can get as many fans as possible into the stadiums.

Sporting success certainly helps too.

Exactly. And that brings us to sporting development. The association and the clubs need to invest in sporting development. Because if you're good, you automatically attract more people. Unfortunately, Switzerland has lost touch somewhat in this respect in recent years.

In what way?

After the golden generation around Lara Dickenmann, Ramona Bachmann and Martina Moser, we qualified for the 2022 European Championships and the 2023 World Championships by the skin of our teeth. We've fared better in recent years than we probably should have. We've been lucky in the draw a few times, and we've been lucky again at this European Championship. But we're probably somewhere between 12th and 20th in Europe. We're not a top nation. That's the reality.

What do you think Pia Sundhage's team can achieve in the tournament?

I would like them to qualify for the quarter-finals, which is possible in this group. But I can also imagine a worst-case scenario. I can imagine them getting zero points. Of course, I don't hope or wish for it, but it's possible.

What makes you come to this conclusion?

The team has some good young players. But I think the tournament is coming a little too soon. The team is in a state of upheaval. But of course, if the Swiss really get going and finish first in their group, I'll be the first to take my hat off and dance in the stands. I just don't want to raise expectations too high. And above all, I don't want everyone to pick on the Swiss team and badmouth everything if they don't achieve sporting success. Because as I said, that's not the most important thing at this tournament. The most important thing is that they move the country, that they change the culture, that the SFA and the clubs are then motivated to increase resources, that there are better development opportunities for the players. And the Euros will almost certainly achieve all of that. That's why it's already a success for me.

You spoke of SFA President Dominique Blanc as a great supporter of women's football. What do you expect from his successor Peter Knäbel?

I know and appreciate Peter. I hope that he will increase the resources and adapt the structures so that women's football has its own chamber on the SFA's central board. And I hope that after the Euros he will make quick decisions on how he wants to develop women's football.

Will you actually be traveling from the USA for the Euros?

(Beaming and throwing up both arms) Yes, I'm lucky. I can continue working from Switzerland. I'll be there from June 30 to July 28. I'm really looking forward to it.