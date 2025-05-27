Rachel Rinast makes sports history. SRF

Rachel Rinast is breaking new ground in Swiss sports journalism: the former national team player will be the first woman to commentate football matches live on Swiss television.

Sven Ziegler

SRF's football coverage is getting a new addition - and at the same time writing a piece of Swiss sports history.

Rachel Rinast, former national team player and TV pundit, will be the first woman to regularly commentate live football matches on SRF.

She will celebrate her premiere on July 4, 2025 at the European Championship match between Denmark and Sweden, as SRF writes.

Rinast has long been familiar to SRF audiences as a co-commentator and expert. Now she is taking the next step. In addition to European Championship matches, she will also cover games in the Europa and Conference Leagues in future.

48-time international player

"It means a lot to me to be a pioneer," says the Swiss-German dual national. "I hope I can inspire and motivate girls and women." Rinast has a lot to offer: 48 international caps for Switzerland, 100 Bundesliga appearances and a UEFA B coaching license.

SRF sports manager Reto Gafner sees the appointment as a logical step: "We have been promoting female voices in football for years. Rachel Rinast has impressed as a co-commentator with her refreshing manner - now she has the chance to make her voice even more prominent."