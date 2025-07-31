UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin presents England captain Leah Williamson with the European Championship trophy. imago

UEFA considers the Women's European Championship in Switzerland a success - despite a loss of millions. The economic reality remains sobering, but UEFA still sees great potential in women's football and is investing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you UEFA is posting a net loss of 20 to 25 million euros for the 2025 European Women's Championship in Switzerland, but sees the tournament as a strategic investment in the future of women's football.

The increased prize money of 41 million euros is considered politically correct, but in view of the limited TV and sponsorship income (32.5 million euros), it is beyond the financial scope.

Despite positive developments, women's football remains a niche product in commercial terms - hardly marketable globally and currently dependent on cross-subsidization by men's football. Show more

More than 400 million people watched the European Championship matches on TV, 29 out of 31 matches were sold out and over 650,000 fans were in the stadium - the European Women's Championship in Switzerland set new standards.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke of an "important milestone in the development of women's football". "But this is just the beginning." Nadine Kessler, the head of the UEFA women's department, recently told Blick that she was "super happy and proud". "It was incredibly nice to see how a country is falling in love with women's football."

However, the event was not financially worthwhile for UEFA. According to blue Sport information, UEFA is expecting a loss of 20 to 25 million euros. In comparison: the 2024 European Men's Championship brought the European Football Union a whopping 1.2 billion euros in profit. "The financial result of this European Championship will ultimately be more positive than expected. But it's not a loss, it's an investment," says Kessler.

Higher prize money for associations and players

The tournament would have been in the black if UEFA had not increased the prize money by 156% compared to Euro 2022, according to reports. UEFA has announced that players will also be guaranteed bonuses for the first time. The national associations must pass on between 30 and 40 percent of the bonuses received to their teams.

European clubs will also be compensated more if they release their players for the 2025 European Championship. The "Club Benefits" program will be increased to 9 million euros - in 2022, the amount was still 4.5 million euros.

UEFA wants to send a clear signal with these measures: The professional promotion of women's football is to be driven forward. UEFA plans to invest one billion euros in the development of women's football in Europe by 2030.

Cross-subsidization through the men's business

Despite positive trends, women's football remains a niche in the commercial sector. Income from sponsorship and TV rights doubled compared to the 2022 European Championship - to a total of 32.5 million euros. Compared to the men's European Championship, which generates billions globally, this figure remains manageable.

What's more, 92% of media rights were sold in countries whose national teams also took part. For markets such as Asia or America, women's football currently remains largely uninteresting - in stark contrast to the men's European Championship, which generates high ratings and revenue there.

Nevertheless, UEFA is sticking to its strategy of promoting women's football in the long term. This stance strengthens the image and signals development, but is - viewed soberly - an act of cross-subsidization through the men's business.

The goal sounds noble: more visibility, more appreciation, more growth. But until women's football stands on its own two feet economically, it will remain dependent on the proceeds from the men's game. Whether this will change in the future depends not least on global interest and new markets.

