Injured his right leg in the League Cup on Saturday: Lionel Messi. Picture: Keystone

Superstar Lionel Messi will be out indefinitely due to a minor muscle injury in his right thigh.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by his club Inter Miami after medical checks. The 38-year-old Argentine's availability will therefore depend on his response to treatment.

Messi suffered the injury on Saturday in the League Cup against Mexican club Necaxa. He was substituted after just eleven minutes of Miami's 3-2 penalty shoot-out win.