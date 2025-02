Yann Sommer has to take a break due to a broken thumb Keystone

Yann Sommer will not be available to his club Inter Milan for the time being. The former Swiss international goalkeeper has to take a break due to a broken thumb.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Inter have not communicated in their announcement how long Sommer will be out for. However, experience with similar injuries shows that he will probably have to prepare for a longer convalescence. The injury to his right thumb was diagnosed on Thursday morning following examinations.