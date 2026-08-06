Former Uruguayan international Diego Forlán will become head coach of the Uruguayan national team. The federation announced the decision in a brief statement.

Forlan, 47, succeeds Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, who was fired after three years on the job following the Celeste's elimination in the group stage of the World Cup.

With 36 goals in 112 games, Forlán is the third-highest scorer in the history of the Uruguayan national team and was named the best player of the 2010 World Cup, where he helped his team reach the semifinals. He also won the Copa América in 2011, Uruguay’s most recent major title.

Forlán's coaching career has been far less distinguished. Since his brief stint (11 games) with CA Peñarol (Uruguayan First Division) in 2020, he has coached only one second-division team, for 12 games the following year.