Alexander Manninger died in an accident near Salzburg. imago/Krieger

Former Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Manninger died in a serious accident on the Salzburg local train on Thursday. He played for Arsenal, Augsburg and Juventus Turin, among others.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alexander Manninger was an Austrian goalkeeper who played for top clubs such as Arsenal, Juventus and Liverpool as well as 33 international matches for Austria.

In an accident near Salzburg, his car collided with a local train at an unrestricted level crossing, where he was alone in the vehicle and was fatally injured.

All train passengers were uninjured and the exact cause of the accident is currently being investigated by an expert. Show more

Alexander Manninger began his career with Austria Salzburg. In 1997, he moved to the big FC Arsenal in London. This made him the first Austrian to play in the Premier League. He played 39 games for the Gunners and won the championship and FA Cup in the 1997/98 season. In the further course of his career, he played for AC Siena, Juventus Turin and FC Augsburg, among others. He also played in Champions League matches for both Arsenal and Juve. At the end of his career, he was under contract with Liverpool FC.

Alexander Manninger in action for Arsenal London. Imago Images

The Salzburg native played 33 games for the Austrian national team, making his national team debut in 1999 in a goalless friendly against Sweden under team boss Otto Barić. Manninger was number 2 in the Austrian squad for the 2008 European Championship at home.

Fatal collision

The accident occurred at around 8:20 a.m. at an unrestricted level crossing near Salzburg. Manninger's vehicle collided with a local train and was badly damaged. The 25 or so passengers and the driver were uninjured.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. An expert has been commissioned to reconstruct the course of events. The vehicle data and signals at the level crossing are to be evaluated. Manninger was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident.