Premier League Ex-Arsenal player Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape

Tobias Benz

4.7.2025

Thomas Partey is accused of rape.
Thomas Partey is accused of rape.
IMAGO/Every Second Media

Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey has been charged in England with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

04.07.2025, 16:46

04.07.2025, 16:49

The offenses committed by the ex-Arsenal player, whose contract with the London club expired last Monday, are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022. This was announced by the Metropolitan Police.

The charges relate to three women. Partey is accused of two cases of rape in relation to one woman, three further cases of rape in relation to a second woman and one case of sexual assault in relation to a third woman.

The investigation into the incidents began in February 2022 after the police received an initial complaint of rape. Partey will stand trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

The 32-year-old has played for Arsenal since 2020 and made 52 appearances for the Gunners last season. A statement from the club is still pending.

