Joseph "Sepp" Blatter criticizes. Picture: Urs Flueeler/KEYSTONE/dpa

The Club World Cup comes to an end. Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter has a clear opinion on this. The Swiss also takes issue with the leadership of football's world governing body.

DPA dpa

Former FIFA President Joseph "Sepp" Blatter has come down hard on the current leadership of football's world governing body under the leadership of his Swiss compatriot Gianni Infantino. At the same time, the 89-year-old lamented the oversupply of football and the sell-out of the sport to Saudi Arabia as a result of the Club World Cup in the USA. "Yes, we have lost football to Saudi Arabia. We offered it and they took it," explained the former top official in an interview with the TV stations RTL/ntv.

"And surprisingly, there is no opposition to this within FIFA," Blatter continued. In response to the objection that there was no opposition under his leadership either, he defended himself. "Yes, back then there were still congresses where problems were discussed and the congress decided. Today, there is no longer any discussion in Congress," he said. You don't even need to hold a congress and invite people, you do everything electronically and nobody says anything.

Sideswipe at Infantino

Taking a swipe at Infantino, Blatter said: "You can even be six hours late for a congress." After a controversial trip to the Middle East with US President Donald Trump, the 55-year-old head of the association was late for the most recent congress in Asunción (Paraguay). The congress therefore began more than three hours late. Infantino apologized for the delay.

In Blatter's opinion, the Club World Cup, which ends this Sunday with the final between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC and the 63rd match of the four-week tournament, is not good for the sport. "There is too much football," criticized the Swiss. It's always the same clubs and always the same players, who should get a rest. "They played in the hottest summer (...) that's unhealthy and cheeky. (...) You can't do that. You have to protect the players," demanded 89-year-old Blatter, who led FIFA from 1998 to 2016.

You might also be interested in this