Alexander Nouri was head coach at Werder Bremen for 40 games between 2016 and 2017. Keystone

Alexander Nouri ventures a new start as head of a burger chain. What he takes away from football for everyday fast food.

Former Bundesliga coach Alexander Nouri will be devoting himself to a burger chain instead of a chain of four. From the start of 2026, the former Werder Bremen and Hertha BSC football coach will be running two McDonald's branches in North Rhine-Westphalia, as he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "I don't go in there and say: I know how it works," said Nouri: "I'm here to learn."

According to the report, Nouri applied as a franchisee and, among other things, fried burgers himself during his induction. "At the end of the day, both worlds are about taking people with you. In football it's players, here it's employees. But the basic principle is the same: you have to understand who is sitting in front of you, what drives them, what they need to perform," he says about his new role.

Short stints in Ingolstadt and Berlin

Nouri was promoted from coach of the U23s to interim and then head coach at Werder in 2016, but had to leave in October 2017 after a long negative streak. After a brief stint at Ingolstadt, he became assistant coach to Jürgen Klinsmann at Hertha at the end of 2019 and took over the team after Klinsmann's sudden departure - albeit for just four Bundesliga matches. His last known involvement in the football industry in Greece ended in 2022 after just a few months.