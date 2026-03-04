  1. Residential Customers
Pancreatic cancer Former Bundesliga goalie Georg Koch dies

SDA

4.3.2026 - 19:22

Only 54 years old: Georg Koch
Only 54 years old: Georg Koch
Keystone

Former Bundesliga goalkeeper Georg Koch dies at the age of just 54. The former Fortuna Düsseldorf professional was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Keystone-SDA

04.03.2026, 19:22

04.03.2026, 19:47

A Fortuna spokesperson confirmed Koch's death to dpa, citing the family.

Koch played 213 games in the Bundesliga and 165 games in the 2nd Bundesliga during his career. After his breakthrough in Düsseldorf, he played for Eindhoven, Bielefeld, Kaiserslautern, Duisburg and Cottbus, among others. His last professional role was as goalkeeping coach for third-division club Viktoria Köln in the 2022/23 season.

Koch was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 and made the diagnosis public a year later. It was discovered "during a routine examination. I wasn't feeling so well beforehand and my blood values were conspicuously bad," Koch told Bild am Sonntag at the time.

