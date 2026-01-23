Girondins Bordeaux, a six-time French champion, will definitely be relegated to at least the 6th division due to financial problems.

A brief stint in Bordeaux: Vladimir Petkovic's former club has now been forced into relegation to at least the 6th division in France

France Former champion Bordeaux is now in the 6th division at best

The decline of the historic French club Girondins Bordeaux continues. Due to payment shortfalls amounting to millions, the former club of Zinédine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu, Alain Giresse, and Jean Tigana has been relegated from the 4th division to at least the 6th division. This decision was made by the appeals committee of the financial oversight authority DNCG, which was established in 1984 to audit and monitor French professional soccer clubs.

Specifically, Girondins has been temporarily excluded from all national leagues. As a result, the club can only make a fresh start in the sixth-tier R1 league—provided the Nouvelle-Aquitaine regional association approves it. However, due to financial problems, the club’s liquidation is now even being considered. A commercial court must now rule on the matter.

The six-time French champion—where former Swiss national team coach Vladimir Petkovic served for half a year starting in the summer of 2021—was already relegated from the 2nd to the 4th division in 2024. Currently, the club faces a funding shortfall of around ten million euros, resulting in part from outstanding transfer payments and training compensation owed to other clubs.

A sale to the British investment fund Sparta Capital recently fell through. The search for another investor was also unsuccessful.